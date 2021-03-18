Kanye West Reportedly Becomes Wealthiest Black Man In America

American rapper and entrepreneur, Kanye West has become the richest black man in American history.

This is owing to the rapper’s current net worth which is at $6.6 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Thanks to his Yeezy fashion line, the 2020 US Presidential candidate has consolidated his status as the richest black American alive.

Bloomberg has also reported that Yeezy has entered into partnership with Adidas AG and Gap Inc at a value estimated to be between $3.2 billion and $4.7 billion.

The upcoming collaboration between Yeezy and Gap – which is set to hit stores this summer – “could be worth as much as $970 million of that total” with additional income coming from his music catalog, cash, stocks and business investments such as estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS underwear brand, says Bloomberg.

In addition, West currently has full ownership and creative control of the Yeezy brand by himself. This is after he previously signed a 10-year agreement to design and sell clothes under the Yeezy Gap label last year.