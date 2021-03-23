Katsina Govt Orders Reopening Of Six Boarding Schools

Katsina State Government has directed the reopening of five boarding schools in the state for the continuation of the 2020/2021 academic session from Sunday, March 28.

The state government also directed the reopening of all female boarding secondary schools.

Female pupils are to resume at nearby day schools within their locations on Wednesday, March 24.

Also Read: Assassination Attempt On Ortom Unfortunate, Says Ganduje

This was contained in a press release signed by the State Commissioner of Education, Badamasi Charanchi.

According to the statement, COVID-19 protocol must be strictly adhered to by staff, students and visitors.

The schools were shut in December following the abduction of more than 300 students of the Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara.