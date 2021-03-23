Kylie Jenner Explains Her Innocence After She Asked For Donations To Her Friend’s Surgery

American socialite and reality TV star, Kylie Jenner has explained her innocence following the backlash she received for asking for donations to her friend’s surgery and pledging $5,000 out of $60,000 needed for the makeup artist, Samuel.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the beauty entrepreneur states that it’s important for her clear up the false narrative that she is asking fans for money because she does not want to pay up her makeup artist’s medical bills.

The mother of one explained that Samuel is not her makeup artist. However, she has worked with him a few years ago.

She further said that she and Samuel no longer have a personal relationship, adding that she learnt of Samuel’s accident from her current makeup artist and friend, Ariel.

See her full post below: