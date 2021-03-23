Kylie Jenner Under Fire For Asking Fans To Donate To Friend’s Surgery

American reality TV star and beauty entrepreneur, Kylie Jenner has been slammed by netizens for soliciting funds for her friend’s surgery after donating $5,000.

The mother of one who has been declared the richest Kardashian-Jenner sibling by Forbes shared the friend’s picture who also happens to be a make-up artist on her Instagram Stories with a caption that prays for his speedy recovery following the ghastly accident he had.

She also asked everyone to swipe up to visit his family’s go fund me and shared the amount she pledged.

The post caused the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling a lot of backlash as many people think that she could have easily paid for the entire surgery which allegedly costs $60,000.

See her post and tweets below: