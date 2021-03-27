Lady calls out Lagos restaurant for not allowing her in over her outfit (photos)

A Twitter influencer, Oluwapelumi has called out a Lagos restaurant for not allowing her in over her outfit.

According to her, she was stopped at the entrance of the restaurant located in Victoria Island by the security guys who went on to call her a prostitute.

Oluwapelumi tweeted;

The Grills by Delis in VI just pissed me tf off, not only did they deny me entrance from their restaurant, the security guys spent a good amount of time talking about me within hearing shot and calling me a prostitute and being stupid judgmental.

I was told I couldn’t go in, I said fine, waited for my date to come out so we’d leave. Next thing the stupid ass people started talking smack about me. Is this how you guys run this place???