Lady welcomes triplets after 11 years of marriage

Nigerian lady identified as Mrs. Samuel Bhiologialoaziba Regina has welcomed triplets after 11 years of marriage.

The lady is a native of the Onuebum community in the Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The lady reportedly gave birth to two boys and one girl at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa on arrived on March 3, 2021.

After she successfully put to bed, she spoke to newsmen and in her submission, she thanked God for blessing her with three children after eleven years of waiting for a child and also used the opportunity to advise other women looking for the fruit of the womb to be encouraged and depend on the Lord alone and remain steadfast in faith as God who did it for her will also do for them.

Her husband, Mr. Samuel Iloegbunam Collins also thanked God for the children, saying that steadfastness in faith and service to God brought them the blessing.

More photos below: