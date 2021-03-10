Lagos Begins COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Weekend —Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced that the COVID-19 vaccination will commence in the state this weekend.

Recall that on Tuesday, Lagos State received the first consignment of 507,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines provided by the Federal Government.

Speaking on Wednesday, Sanwo-Olu revealed that a steering committee was in its final stage of preparation for the deployment of the vaccine.

He disclosed this when he received the country representative of the World Health Organization, Dr Walter Mulombo, at the State House, Alausa.

He added that there’s a clear-cut strategy for the vaccine distribution.

“We have instituted a steering committee for the vaccine administration, which comprises health practitioners in the public and private sectors. They have designed a robust vaccine implementation strategy and they have identified various segments of our citizens who need to get first and in what order,” he was quoted by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile.