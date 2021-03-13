Lasisi Elenu Lambasts FG Over Fuel Price Hike

Popular social media comedian, Lasisi Elenu has criticized the government over fuel price hike that engulfed the nation recently

The comic skit maker took to his official Twitter page to let out his frustrations regarding the situation.

In his words:

“Everyday Our leaders keep frustrating us. The struggle just to get fuel at a ridiculous price in an oil producing country. Shame on y’all 😡😡 Big Shame This country is upside down abeg. See fuel attendants sending someone out of filling station like a primary 2 student that came late to school. People hungry for power 😡😡😡”

See his Twitter post below: