Law Permits Me To Remain In Office Till 2023, Says IGP

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, has informed the Federal High Court in Abuja that the law permits him to remain in office till either 2023 or 2024.

He stated this in his court documents filed to counter a suit challenging the three-month extension granted him by President Muhammadu Buhari in February.

The Police Chief insisted that his tenure will lapse in 2023 if counted from 2019 when he was appointed as the IGP or 2024 if counted from 2020 when the new Nigeria Police Act came into force.

This was contained in the counter affidavit filed by Alex Iziyon, defendant counsel.

Adamu contended that the office of the IGP is not governed by the general provisions applicable to the rest of the police force.