Lawan: Buhari Providing Igbo Opportunity To Be At Centre Of Nigeria’s Politics

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has expressed that President Muhammadu Buhari is providing an opportunity to the Igbo to be at the centre of the country’s politics.

He made this remark while speaking at a thanksgiving service on Sunday to mark one year of the administration of Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, in Owerri on Sunday.

Lawan urged the Igbo to “grab” the opportunity by joining the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Lawan also described the administration of Buhari as “liberal and forthcoming” in supporting that every part of the country is evenly developed.

“Today, we are celebrating one year of his governorship in Imo state. The national assembly is here. Let me say the presence of the vice-president, representing the president, and all the governors here is a very clear testimony of his relationship with the centre of Nigeria,” Lawan said.

“He doesn’t waste time in looking for opportunity like this and the result is what you see. You have so much Interventions. He has achieved so much in one year because he does not play his politics only in the south-east.

“He has taken his politics to the centre as well and therefore I will take this opportunity to appeal to our people in the south-east – grab the opportunity to be at the center of Nigerian politics.”