Leeds Holds Chelsea To A Stalemate

Leeds United held Chelsea to a 0-0 stalemate on Saturday at Elland Road.

The Blues ahead of their 2nd-leg Champions League trip to Madrid failed to convert their chances.

The visitors started on an entertaining note, however failed to convert their chances in the first and second halves.

This result leaves the Blues 4th on the Premier league table, 3 points off European football chaser, West Ham, who has a game in hand.

Leeds United on the other hand moves closer to Premier league safety as they now close in on 40 points for the season.