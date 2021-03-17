Lil Kesh Celebrates As He Clocks 27

Popular Nigerian rapper and songwriter, Ololade Keshinro, alias Lil Kesh, has shared pictures of himself to mark his 27th birthday on Wednesday, March 17th, 2021.

The rapper took to his Instagram page to share the pictures.

The ‘Nkan Be’ crooner also expressed how grateful he is for having so many reasons to be happy.

The rapper had earlier revealed on the 4th of March that all he wants as a gift on his birthday is a trampoline.

Information Nigeria recalls that the rapper recently told his followers via his official Twitter account that they should not doubt the power of prayers.

See his post below: