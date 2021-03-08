Linda Ikeji Blasts Producers Of ‘Coming 2 America’

Popular blogger, Linda Ikeji has given her rating of the iconic sequel of the 1988 classic, Coming 2 America.

Taking to her Instagram page, the media entrepreneur expresses doubt that the movie was produced by a giant film production company.

The mother of one also added that the sequel comes nothing close to the classic.

In her words:

“Coming 2 America..lol. I doubt any big studio was behind it. Looks like something Eddy Murphy raised little money for and called his comedy friends to join. Locations at Rick Ross home & Tyler Perry studio. Weak storyline & plot. A good laugh but nothing close to the classic. 3/10”

See her post below: