Listen And Address Secessionists Agitations, Shehu Sani Tells FG

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has called on the Federal Government to listen and address the agitations of secessionists groups in the country.

The former lawmaker kicked against the activities of the groups springing up from different parts of Nigeria, describing their conducts as nothing but infantile misadventures.

He, however, urged the government of the day to listen to their grievances.

Also Read: Awolowo Didn’t Introduce Ethnic Politics To Nigeria: Fani Kayode

He reminded the secessionists that disintegrating a country is by far easier said than done.

He wrote:

“The Secessionists threats and their wild conducts are condemnable, unconscionable, hollow and nothing but infantile misadventures.

“Breaking a country is not as seamless as cutting a cake. However, their grievances should be listened to and addressed, and they shouldn’t be persecuted.”