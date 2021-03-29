Logistics Constraints Affecting Army Operations Across Nigeria, Says Attahiru

Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru has expressed that Nigerian Army is facing logistics constraints and it is affecting its operations across the country.

He stated this on Monday in his opening remarks at the combined COAS First Quarter Conference and Nigerian Army Operations Retreat 2021 held at Army Headquarters Command Officers’ Mess in Abuja.

He, however, stated that the Nigerian Army will remain resolute in dealing with the prevailing security threats across the country in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive.

He said the Nigerian Army was committed to implementing Mr Buhari’s marching orders to armed forces to decisively deal with all security challenges facing the country.

He expressed that concerted effort is being made to eliminate the threat of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) that has been a major impediment to troops and their operations in Operation Lafiya Dole.

He also revealed that his focus for the remaining two quarters of the year would be training of soldiers.