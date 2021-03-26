Love Yourself, Build Your Self Esteem – Actress Juliet Ibrahim Tells Ladies

Nigerian-based Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has advised ladies to build their self esteem and love themselves enough to walk away from emotionally abusive relationships.

The movie star and entrepreneur took to her Instagram page to share the piece of advice.

In her words:

“Do not be manipulated into domestic violence, miserable lifestyles, manipulation, misery, depression, emotional abuse, mental slavery and maltreatment from narcissistic egoistic humans. Ladies, set boundaries, value yourself, become more self aware of your worth, love yourself and build your self esteem so you never have to fall victim of manipulation of any kind and most of all know when to draw the line and wake up from brainwashing and emotional abuse. #AToastToLife #FullyLiberated #LifeLessons”

See her full post below: