Masari Opposes Gumi’s Dialogue With Bandits, Says His Approach Is Wrong

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari has expressed that he does not support the manner in which popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi is going about his intervention with bandits.

Katsina governor stated that the cleric’s not the right way to handle the situation.

He made this remark on Wednesday during an interview aired on Channels Television.

Also Read: Bandits In Nigeria Have International Sponsors – NSCDC Boss

“They [bandits] need moral and spiritual education to know the value of lives and stop killing people and stop raping innocent women.

“I don’t [support Gumi] because he is not doing it rightly. I expect him first to preach to them the implication of killing innocent people, abducting people, raping and stealing, and the consequences.

“That is what I expect a clergyman, first and foremost, to do.”