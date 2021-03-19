Masari: South Should Produce President In 2023

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari has expressed that it will be in the interest of fairness for a candidate from the southern region to emerge president in the 2023 general election.

Masari stated this during an interview on Channels Television on Thursday.

Speaking on the 2023 elections, the Katsina governor stated that the APC has a “bright future” in the country when compared to other parties.

Also Read: Border Closure Failed To Stop Smuggling Of Illegal Arms Into Nigeria: Buhari

“With regards to zoning, fair is fair. If you ask me, I would, as a person — Aminu — think we should move the presidency to the southern part of the country,” he said.

When asked which part of the south he prefers, he said “south is south.”

Masari also claimed that no political party has impacted the lives of “ordinary Nigerians” positively through social intervention programmes as the APC has done.