Matawalle Gives Bandits Two-Month Ultimatum To Surrender

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has issued a two-month ultimatum to all bandits in the state to either repent and surrender their weapons.

He warned that failure to surrender after the expiration of the ultimatum will lead to serious consequences from the security personnel.

He gave the deadline on Tuesday evening during a state-wide broadcast at the Government House in Gusau.

The governor decried that the activities of informants were becoming worrisome and asked residents engaging in such acts to have a rethink.

He warned that the state government would squarely face any bandit that refused to surrender within the stipulated time.

Governor Matawalle also revealed that the Federal Government would soon deploy additional 6,000 soldiers to help the state government fight the recalcitrant bandits.