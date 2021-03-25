Matawalle Pleads With FG To Hold Talks With Bandits

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle has appealed to the Federal Government to negotiate with bandits to sustain peace and dialogue initiated in Zamfara.

Governor Matawalle urged President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to come out with a comprehensive plan of action to achieve this aim.

The governor made this appeal when he received a delegation from the Federal Government, led by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, which paid a visit to the state over Sunday’s fire incident at the Tudun Wada Market, Gusau.

Matawalle stated that all conflicts that have ethnic dimension can best be resolved through dialogue.

He stated that it was the most practical choice which was previously done in the Niger Delta to attain peace.

He expressed that if applied in the current issue of banditry affecting Zamfara and the North-West region, it would be squarely addressed.

He pointed out that while his administration was fighting banditry, it was also rolling out various plans for social intervention programmes for youths, women and those affected by banditry.

He said, “As believers in God, we see the unfortunate incident as a test. Allah subhanahu wata’ala says in the Holy Qur’an,“And certainly, we shall test you with something of fear, hunger, loss of wealth, lives and fruits, but give glad tidings to the patient. Who, when afflicted with calamity, say: “Truly, to Allah we belong and truly, to Him we shall return.”