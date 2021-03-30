‘May we not meet someone that will break our heart like this’- Nigerians react to loved up photos of Davido and new girlfriend, Mya Yafai

Nigerians on social media have reacted to new loved of photos of hot American model, Mya Yafai and Davido.

In the photos that have become a growing sensation since it was first shared, Mya Yafai, who was spotted with Davido some weeks back was seen having so much fun with the serial baby daddy, Davido in a photo boot.

Recall that Davido was fingered and accused of sleeping with the video vixen who is an ex-girlfriend to popular American female rapper, Young M.A. while holidaying in St. Maarten with his team.

Apparently, it seems as though the rumors’ are true after these loved up photos surfaced on the internet.

See photos below;

The photo has got many talking as some expressed disgust towards the singer for such blatant disrespect and lack of self respect.

cyndiberrie ;’May we not meet someone that will break our heart like this 😢.. Money is not everything’

joycesweet;’ Men will always disappoint you! I was hoping all these was a hoax’

elegantcyyy; Naah but I feel for chioma wherever she is … sitting at home with her child .

augustee_na; ‘He is giving you guys something to talk about’

brendan_ukagod, ‘That’s not DAVIDO is Adekele please’

loxxy_249; ‘Davido 😩 if not that your other siblings are responding, I would have said you lacks home training but I see it’s just the path you have chosen smh… no self respect’

itsakp wrote; Kai! E don finally cast! Davido onye nku!!😂. Nwoke na aku aku!

houseoftommie; ‘Hoelosho brostitude’

brendan_ukagod; ‘My eyes are blunt TO SEE THIS ABEG’

wakienicaro48; ‘Make water carry him deh go mtchewww’

