Mayorkun Appreciates Fans For Birthday Wishes

Best Headies’ Street Hop artist of 2020, Mayorkun, has appreciated his fans for acknowledging his 27th birthday on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The ‘Geng’ crooner, who turned 27 on Tuesday, did not share pictures on his special day.

However, on Wednesday, the DMW recording artist shared pictures of himself with a caption expressing gratitude to everyone who has supported him thus far.

The singer also said a word of prayer for himself.

“Hope I never stop doing what makes you guys love me this much! Thank you ❤️”, he wrote.

Information Nigeria recalls the self-proclaimed Mayor of Lagos had a controversial turn with his win at the 14th Headies Awards. Popular indigenous rapper, CDQ Olowo had called out the Headies for robbing Naira Marley of the award presented to Mayorkun via his Twitter page.

