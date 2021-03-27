Mercy Eke Replies Troll Who Mocked Her

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

Winner of BBNaija Pepper Dem season, Mercy Eke has replied a troll who mocked her over a tweet she posted about fans of the reality TV show.

The reality TV star cum real estate entrepreneur has tweeted that fans of Big Brother Naija usually shower a lot of love on their favorite housemates.

BBN stans have the best hearts the love they give us is a beautiful gift“, she wrote.

The troll then commented that the Anambra State-born former video vixen is simply trying to stay relevant with the tweet.

Read AlsoNigerians drag BBNaija Mercy Eke for bragging about her designer bags

This prompted Eke to go through the profile of the troll. After doing so, she then wrote a reply thus:

Fine girl like you troll I will be praying for you”.

See the exchange below:

 

The reality TV star’s tweets

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here