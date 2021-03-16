Messi Brace Fires Barca To Victory Over Huesca

Argentina captain, Lionel Messi brace fired Barcelona to victory against Huesca on Monday.

On Monday night, the diminutive Argentine matched Xavi Hernandez’s record for most appearances for Barcelona with 767 appearances.

In the 13th minute, Messi wonderful shot from outside the box put the Catalans in front and the lead was doubled minutes later when Antoine Griezmann also scored a wonderful goal from outside the box.

Rafa Mir scored a controversial penalty for Huesca at the end of the first half, but Barca cruised to the victory thanks to goals from Mingueza and Messi in the second half.

They move second in La Liga, four points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.