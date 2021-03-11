Mike Davids apologizes to Apostle Johnson Suleman after accusing him of having sexual relations with his wife (video)

Mike Davids has apologized to Apostle Johnson Suleman after accusing him of having sexual relations with his wife.

Recall that Mike Davids, a former pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, claimed the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, slept with his wife and threatened to make him “disappear”.

He alleged that while he was still in the Ministry, Apostle Suleman slept with his wife and then transferred her to Abuja where she is now heading the church’s branch.

He also alleged that the clergyman has stopped him from seeing his three children and has also been threatening his life. He further claimed that Apostle Suleiman cast a spell on his wife.

His wife, Pastor Edeko, responded, saying that her husband’s allegations are cheap blackmail. She said it was Davids who walked out of their marriage and that she suffered so much abuse while she was still living with him. She said she even contemplated suicide but her son stopped her.

She claimed that she did not abandon her marriage but it was her husband who abandoned the family and even demanded a refund of her bride price from her family.

However, Mike Davids continued to make accusations against Apostle Suleman.

Mike Davids also threatened to expose the “truth” behind the Stephanie Otobo sex scandal and how Apostle Suleman allegedly got Otobo to apologize over sex scandal (read here).

Following through on one of his threats, Mike Davids released an audio where Apostle Suleman was heard threatening someone, an audio Apostle Suleman apologized for but said was doctored.

Well, Mike Davids has now apologized for all the accusations he made against Apostle Suleman.

He said he’s been on a “spiritual sojourn” and received instructions from the Lord to apologise to Suleman.

As he apologized, he referred to Apostle Suleman as “my father in the Lord.”

He also apologized to Omega Fire Ministries and to Apostle Suleman’s wife. However, he didn’t apologize to his estranged wife who he accused of adultery.

Watch the video below:

The video has since gone viral and sparked reactions online.

Read some comments below:

