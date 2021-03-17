Moghalu Criticises Deputy Speaker For Blocking Petition From Nigerians In Diaspora

Former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu has slammed Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase, for rejecting a petition from Nigerians based abroad.

Wase, who presided over plenary last Thursday, had reportedly rejected a petition from the Mutual Union of the Tiv in America, saying Nigerians in the diaspora do not “really know” the situation in the country, and are thus are not eligible to file petitions.

However, on Monday, the Deputy Speaker denied rejecting the petition.

Reacting to this development, Moghalu criticised the deputy speaker’s action on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

He said the fact that Nigerians live abroad is not an excuse to sideline them from submitting petitions to the house.

See his full post on Twitter:

This is why we must be careful who we elect into high office. We need #electoralreform NOW, and diaspora Nigerians must have the ability to vote from abroad as is the case in Ghana and many other countries. If @cenbank can woo their remittances, we need their votes too! — Kingsley Moghalu (@MoghaluKingsley) March 16, 2021