Moment US President, Joe Biden stumbled on Air Force One stairs (video)

US President, Joe Biden, is currently the number one trending topic on micro-blogging website, Twitter and it is for a very awkward reason.

A clip making the rounds on social media captured the moment the 78-year-old president tripped multiple times as he walked up to highlight his jet.

The US president was heading for a meeting with Asian American community leaders in Atlanta, Georgia, when the incident occurred.

However, the fall did not deter Uncle Joe because he recovered, dusted himself gave a salute at the top of the stairs before departing to meet with Asian American community leaders in the wake of the massage parlour massacre in Atlanta, Georgia.

See the video below:

See some reactions below ;