Money Meant For Arms Missing Under Buratai, Ex-Service Chiefs —NSA

The National Security Adviser (NSA) Babagana Monguno, has revealed that funds given to former service chiefs for arms purchase not be traced.

The ex-service chiefs are Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

He reportedly made this revelation in an interview with the BBC Hausa on Friday morning.

He stated that neither the money approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for arm purchase nor arms was met on ground when the new service chiefs assumed office.

He said, “No one knows what happened to the money but by God’s grace, the president will investigate to find out whether the money was spent and where the arms went.”