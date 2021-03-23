“Money or Love?”. Mixed reactions as a Photo of a Couple Goes Viral (Photo)

Most girls say that dating older men is preferable to dating younger men because younger men are too immature. However, there is no logical basis for this.

Many people suspect, though, that the majority of women who favor older men have a secret agenda.

Their plan is to date the old man solely for the sake of receiving anything in exchange, and because they are ladies, you can bet they are expecting rent. This is because they don’t just go for some old looking guy they see; instead, they choose the ones that have money. This pair, for example, were thought to be in a similar situation.

Many people conclude that the guy is far too old for the woman and that she is well above his capabilities. However, no one knows for sure. “Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder,” as the saying goes. Perhaps this is real love, and everyone else is misguided about them. Everyone is different, and we all have different tastes.

Take a look at how people reacted to the photo after it went viral on Facebook. The majority believed the woman was only interested in the wealth of the elderly man. Look here for more information…

