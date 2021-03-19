Monguno: Security Agencies Not Working Closely As Expected

National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno has expressed that security agencies in the country are not working closely together to combat the security challenges of the country.

He made this remark on Thursday at the third quarterly meeting of secretaries of state governments (SSGs) in Abuja.

The NSA called for more collaborative efforts between security agencies.

He called on states to adopt strategies toward strengthening the security apparatus in their states.

He also noted that there is a need to involve traditional rulers in intelligence gathering in the states.

“If you disengage community leaders, you will not have the type of intelligence you need,” Monguno said.

“Right now, security agencies do not work together as closely as expected. We have been trying to ensure unity of purpose, unity of operation.

“Whether we like it or not, in Nigeria, we fundamentally rely on traditional institutions. They are essential to security and if they do not carry the kind of authority they ought to, we cannot recalibrate the entire political structure.

“Leave out our traditional rulers, you will begin to see all kinds of leaders of various sects filling the vacuum because their traditional rulers have been taken away from what they are supposed to do and coordinate.

“It is not to give people traditional titles alone. Traditional rulers must be fully engaged to support our efforts.”