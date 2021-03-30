Monguno: Some People Colluding With Govt Officials To Undermine National Security

National Security Adviser (NSA) Babagana Monguno, has expressed that some ‘critical agencies’ are colluding to undermine President Buhari’s efforts to return peace to the country.

Monguno made the declaration after President Buhari’s meeting with security chiefs in the Council Chambers of the State House on Tuesday.

He said people who are engaging in “underhanded, unscrupulous, mischievous and deceitful practices” will be identified and dealt with.

“I’m also to send out a warning to those people who think they can continue to behave in a manner that undermines national security,” he said.

“Those people engaging in all kinds of underhanded, unscrupulous, mischievous and deceitful practices, people who are working with those that are in government, in particular, critical agencies of government.

“We have been able to identify certain areas that are weak and these areas have to be strengthened so that these characters who are engaging in acts that you can describe as outright acts of brigandage, people who are behaving in a manner that portends a lot of danger to innocent lives, have to be fished out.”