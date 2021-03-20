More Information Needed To Justify Port Harcourt Refinery Rehabilitation, Says Fayemi

The decision of the Federal Executive Council to approve $1.5 billion for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery has continued to generate reactions from different quarters.

Lending his voice to the ongoing discussion, Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has expressed that more information is needed to justify the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery.

Speaking on Friday during an interview on Channels Television’s Hard Copy, Fayemi faulted the planned project.

“I wouldn’t have taken that decision given the fact that we know that a big refinery, private-sector driven is coming on stream but I don’t have the information that led to that decision at first,” he stated.

“When you are outside a decision-making frame, there is some information that may not be available to you if you look at it at the pure face value. It may not be justifiable but we don’t have all the information responsible for that decision.”