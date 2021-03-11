My Haters Will Always See Me Win: Cee-C

The first runner-up of BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ season three, Cynthia Nwadiora, alias Cee-C has announced to her haters that they will always be there to witness her wins whether or not they like it.

The lawyer cum reality TV star took to her Twitter page to state that it is a big burden for people who dislike her to sit down and watch her flourish throughout life.

In her words:

“Imagine disliking me and knowing you’ll have to sit back and watch me flourish for the rest of your life…Ouch.”

Information Nigeria recalls that the brand influencer was present at the Coming 2 America movie premiere held in Lagos.

See her tweet below: