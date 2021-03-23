My Marriage Is Still Intact – Actor Gabriel Afolayan

Popular Nollywood actor, Gabriel Afolayan, has said that his marriage is still intact.

The award-winning movie star was made to speak on the rumors of his failed marriage during a recent interview with City People.

The 36-year-old actor expressed that he does not like talking about his private life. However, he continued that his marriage is still intact and that his marriage simply went through tough phases just like with every other relationship.

“That’s actually personal to me. I really don’t want my personal life out there; I always keep that out of the media not because of anything but it is just a personal principle for me. Nevertheless, my marriage is very much intact“, he said.

Yes, I heard about the rumours too, but you know, there is no marriage that doesn’t have it’s own challenges, but we have settled it.

“My wife just travelled out of the country, and we are very much okay. Just because I didn’t say anything or make it go viral for those looking for sensational stories, they think otherwise.

“But my marriage is intact,” he added.