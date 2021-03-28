My Past Won’t Haunt Me – Ex-Porn Star, Savage Trap Queen

Former adult actress, Delphina Joy, alias Savage Trap Queen has said that she believes her past won’t haunt her.

This is despite the fact that she has been told the opposite.

In a recent chat with Saturday Beats, the ex-porn star who is now an entrepreneur touched on her personal life.

In her words:

“My past life will not haunt me because I have a very healthy relationship with my significant other. His family members have been very sweet to me, despite knowing about my past. I don’t think there will be any problem because his family adores me. I have regrets going into porn but everyone learns from their past mistakes. I have learnt mine and moved on.”