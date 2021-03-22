My Wife And Kids Are In Canada – Small Doctor

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Temitope, better known as Small Doctor has revealed that his wife and kids are based in Canada.

The ‘Penalty’ crooner made this known during his guest appearance on the recent episode of the Nancy Isime Show.

The media personality had asked the singer to share a piece of advice for anyone working hard to make ends meet.

In reply, the musician said:

“What I’ll say to him is if you fail to plan, you plan to fail. There’s no limitation to what someone can achieve in life. This is Canada that I can never believe I’ll have a visa talk less of having a family there.”

Expressing shock, Isime asked further:

“You have a family in Canada?”

“That’s where my family is based,” the singer replied.

“Your wife and children?” she asked.

”Yes,” he replied.

