Naira Marley Prays To Afford Fuel At N1M Per Litre

Nigerian musician, Azeez Fashola, alias Naira Marley, has said that he is praying to be able to afford fuel even if it is at an exorbitant price.

The ‘Tesumole’ crooner took to his Twitter page to pray for Nigerians to be able to afford to buy fuel even if it is fixed at N1 million naira per liter.

“Even if they increase fuel price to 1million Naira per litre, God please let us be able to afford it. Amin”

The Marlian Records leader, in a subsequent post, then mentioned that he had trained himself to say stupid things online in order to get the attention of people.

