“Never Call Yourself A Big Girl If You Don’t Lend Your Boyfriend Money When He’s Broke” — Bobrisky

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, alias Bobrisky has slammed ladies who cannot bail out their boyfriends in time of need.

Taking to his Snapchat account, the self-proclaimed Male Barbie to define the extent to which real slay queens and big girls go for their boyfriends.

In his words:

“Have you borrowed your boyfriend over 30 million in his trying time? Yes everyone has a trying time. His business might be slow or maga never pay am.

Read Also: Tonto Dikeh shows off her new ‘best friend’, after alleged fall out with Bobrisky

As a woman did you save enough to assist him? Your own na to buy designer bag and shoe. If you haven’t borrowed your boyfriend money in his trying time pls never call yourself a big girl”.

See his full post below: