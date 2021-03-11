Niger Shuts All Secondary Schools

Niger state government has directed the closure of all secondary schools –private and public– in the state.

Commissioner for Education, Hannatu Salihu announced this on Thursday during an emergency consultative meeting with the leadership of Association of Proprietors of Private Schools and Association of Model Islamic Schools.

The development is coming three days after 19 residents were reportedly abducted by bandits during an attack in Kutunku village in Wushishi LGA of the state.

The schools will be shut effective March 12 and will remain closed till March 26.

Recall that after the abduction of boys at the Government Science Secondary School Kagara, the state Government shut down all boarding schools.