Nigeria More Divided Under APC – Lamido

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has expressed that Nigeria is more divided under the All Progressives Congress–led Federal Government.

He stated this on Monday during the commissioning of Rumuji-Ibaa-Obele-Isiokpo road in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“In the last five years of the APC government, Nigeria has become more divided. There is more hate in north and south, Christian and Muslims,” he said.

“APC has disintegrated; there is no APC in Nigeria. There is no single job anywhere either in the north. To us, it is the Nigerian President for the Nigerian people.”