Nigeria On The Brink Of Collapse, Says Ndume, Laments Trivialisation Of Insecurity

Senator representing Borno South district, Ali Ndume has lamented the rising insecurity in the country.

He expressed that Nigerians don’t seem to understand the seriousness of the situation.

He raised concerns about the insecurity in the country while speaking at a media briefing on Saturday.

The lawmaker expressed worry over the increase in criminal activities, adding that security and welfare are threatened in Nigeria.

Ndume, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, said the country is on a dangerous “brink.”

He urged citizens to match faith with action on ensuring an urgent improvement in the security situation.

“The fundamental thing that keeps the country going is security and welfare of the citizens. That’s why our constitution clearly states that the purpose of government is security and welfare of the citizens. You know these two key things are now under threat in Nigeria,” the lawmaker said.

Ndume, however, stated that the solution to the country’s challenges lies with individual determination to bring about the needed change.