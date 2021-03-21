Nigeria Will Be Buried If Ortom Killed – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has reacted to the attack on his Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Saturday.

Recall that on Saturday, Governor Ortom was attacked earlier on Saturday by suspected herdsmen while visiting a farm in Makurdi.

Reacting to the development, Wike warned against any attempt to assassinate Governor Ortom.

“If you kill Ortom, then be prepared to bury Nigeria,” Mr. Wike said, according to a statement signed by his spokesman, Kelvin Ebiri.

“If anything happens to Governor Ortom, the Federal Government will be held responsible and they should be prepared that there will be no more Nigeria.”

He added that the growing trend where the lives of incumbent governors are brazenly threatened was disturbing.