Nigerian Scientists Produce Two Local COVID–19 Vaccines

The presidential taskforce (PTF) on COVID-19 has announced that Nigerian scientists have produced two local COVID-19 vaccines which are currently awaiting clinical trials.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha disclosed this during the PTF national briefing in Abuja on Monday.

Speaking on the latest development on local vaccine production, Mustapha called for collaboration among relevant agencies to ensure that the effort is successful.

“The disclosure that Nigerian scientists have produced at least two local COVID-19 vaccines which are awaiting clinical trials and certification is significant,” he said.

“This is a welcome development that will open a new vista in scientific breakthrough and will boost the morale and image of the medical industry in the country.

“I call on all relevant agencies to provide the required support and enabling environment for smooth conduct of the remaining protocols for the certification of these vaccines with a view to encouraging and motivating other researchers.”

He, however, did not give further details on the scientists who developed the vaccines.

Meanwhile, the SGF raised concerns on vaccine hesitancy and urged Nigerians to get vaccinated and continue adhering to the COVID-19 protocol.