Nigerians drag BBNaija Mercy Eke for bragging about her designer bags

Reality TV star, Mercy Eke is currently the talk of social media after she bragged about her 2 luxurious Hermes bags she bought.

Mercy Eke said in a video that her designer bags a popular than a lot of people in Nigeria and which has propelled to love and appreciate the bag even more.

Reacting to the video, some Instagram users reminded her of her background as they claim she comes from a poor home, therefore she should normalize her lavish spending.

See some reactions below;

@bintelsudan11 wrote “Hmmm hope she remember say her background poor”

@ifeomaonye wrote “When you’re under pressure and lack content, this is what happens”

@msohenhen wrote “This is the most local female produced by BBN so far”

@female_collectionz wrote “Congratulations on your bag achievement”

@arodeoht wrote “Asides from this rich, I’m rich she says all the time, what other value does she add to anyone or anywhere? The two bags bare more popular than humans? Na you Sabi.”

sir_chrizzzz: Your fake Hermès bag? I know she can’t afford the original

