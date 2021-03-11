Nigerians mourn as Twitter influencer, Tunde allegedly committs suicide

By
Information Nigeria
-

A Twitter influencer named Tunde, aka Tuneri has become the topic of discussion on the streets of social media after he allegedly committed suicide according to his friends.

This comes just one day after he took to Twitter to say he needs money badly.

“I need money like mad, Jesus,” he tweeted.

This led to a conversation about reaching out to friends in need as Nigerians said his tweet asking for money was a cry for help but no one reached out.

