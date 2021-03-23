Nigerians react as Davido’s alleged fourth baby mama, Larissa London unveils her sons face (video)

Davido’s alleged baby mama Larissa London has finally shown off the face of her son Noe Dawson.

Recall that the singer was alleged to have fathered a child with another woman during the time he was dating his ex-girlfriend Chioma.

Sharing video of Dawson’s birthday celebration on Instagram, Davido’s alleged fourth baby mama wrote;

“Motherhood my greatest honour. Happy first birthday Noe”

[embedded content]

Reacting to the video, some Davido’s fans says that Dawson looks so much like Davido’s second daughter Hailey.

Meanwhile Davido is yet to debunked the rumor that he fathered another son with another woman.