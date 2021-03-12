Nigerians Shouldn’t Be Paying More For Fuel – Ben Murray-Bruce

Former lawmaker, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has expressed disappointment at the Nigerian government over the recent increase in fuel price.

The former senator, who made this known in a tweet on Friday, the Nigerian government believes in suffering the masses.

According to the former lawmaker from Bayelsa State, Nigerians should not be paying more for fuel with the current economic realities of the country.

He wrote:

“I still will not understand a system that believes in suffering for the masses as a government policy. Someone, please educate me. Nigerians shouldn’t be paying more for fuel at this time, amid low minimum wages and other oppressive economic factors.”