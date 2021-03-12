Nkechi Blessing speaks on Kashy Godson’s death

Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday, recently took to social media via her Instagram page and reacted to the sudden death of Cash Nation boss, Kashy Godson.

Recall, that Kashy died in the early hours of Sunday, March 7, in Ghana. Several tractions have continued to trail his death as unconfirmed reports claim he committed suicide.

While some alleged he jumped from his house balcony after battling depression for a long time, others alleged he was pushed off the building by someone he had a business transaction with.

Reacting to this, Nkechi wrote on Instagram;

“Mehn i do not know Kashy personally but Bruh, his death pain me… Now the question is ‘Are we still taking life hard?’ Knowing there is a thin line between lfe and death … are you comfortable with the last conversation you had with that person you are keeping malice with? Omo words fail me abeg. Just live life th way it comes cus really, Tomorrow is not promised!!

Omoooooooo I have love for Everyone oooo…Regardless of all the Hates and Dirt threw at me…My heart is just too big to Hate anyone …I hope we all learn from this sha and mind what we say to people!!! #bekind”

