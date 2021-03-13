No Arms Fund Missing Under My Stewardship, Says Buratai

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai has denied allegations of missing arms fund during his tenure.

Recall that National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno had said the federal government doesn’t know how the funds approved for the purchase of military equipment were disbursed in an interview with BBC Hausa.

On Friday, the Office of the NSA recanted the quoted statement, saying Monguno was quoted out of context.

Reacting on behalf of the former army chief in a statement, Osuagwu Ugochukwu, Buratai’s lawyer, expressed that whoever is interested in the details of the disbursement should channel such concerns to the ministry of defence.