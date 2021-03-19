No Decision Yet On Zoning Of 2023 Presidency, Says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has stated that it is yet to decide on the zone to fly its flag in the 2023 presidential election.

This is coming after Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed stated that the party should throw open the contest for its 2023 Presidential ticket.

In reaction, the PDP National Public Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated that the party has not adopted any of the recommendations issued by the Governor Bala Mohammed-led Committee.

He said, “Due to enquiries from our members and the general public, it has become imperative to clarify that PDP is yet to adopt any of the recommendations proposed by the Senator Bala Mohammed‘s Committee on the Review of the 2019 Elections.

“As such, it will be incongruous for anyone to assert that any decision has been taken by PDP on the zoning of the Presidency ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“PDP leaders, members and supporters are enjoined to note that party is yet to take any decision on the proposals presented by the committee.”